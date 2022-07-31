TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.