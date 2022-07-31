Transcodium Hits Market Cap of $37,363.79 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. Transcodium has a market cap of $37,363.79 and approximately $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,738.59 or 0.99975226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

