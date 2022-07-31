Transcat (TRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $470.39 million, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Transcat by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

