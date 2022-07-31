TotemFi Price Hits $0.0480 on Major Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $293,626.49 and approximately $10,342.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00609943 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035053 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
