TotemFi Price Hits $0.0480 on Major Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $293,626.49 and approximately $10,342.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00609943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035053 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

TotemFi Coin Trading

