TokenPocket One Day Trading Volume Reaches $250,238.00 (TPT)

TokenPocket (TPT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TokenPocket has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPocket has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and $250,238.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00609837 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015509 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034979 BTC.
TokenPocket Coin Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP.
TokenPocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TokenPocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.