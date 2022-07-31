Time New Bank (TNB) Achieves Market Cap of $23.38 Million

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and $216,310.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.54 or 1.00019465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00032735 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.