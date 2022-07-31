Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Lowered to C$8.75 at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price objective (up from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.68 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 36.94, a current ratio of 37.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.05. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial Cuts Dividend

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

