Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) PT Lowered to C$8.75

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$9.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TBCRF stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

