Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$96,000.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($66,666.67).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 240,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,600.00 ($35,833.33).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,940.00 ($17,319.44).

On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz bought 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).

On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz bought 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,970.00 ($17,340.28).

On Monday, June 6th, Alexander Waislitz bought 220,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($41,250.00).

On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($14,062.50).

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,833.33).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).

On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

