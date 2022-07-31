Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$96,000.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($66,666.67).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 240,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,600.00 ($35,833.33).
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,940.00 ($17,319.44).
- On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz bought 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).
- On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz bought 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,970.00 ($17,340.28).
- On Monday, June 6th, Alexander Waislitz bought 220,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($41,250.00).
- On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz bought 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($14,062.50).
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($15,833.33).
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz bought 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($17,500.00).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz bought 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,440.00 ($33,638.89).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz bought 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,400.00 ($16,944.44).
Thorney Technologies Stock Performance
Thorney Technologies Company Profile
