TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,500 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the June 30th total of 401,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 17,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $106,658.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,426.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.96.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Articles

