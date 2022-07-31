The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEIR. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($23.86) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.76) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,943.13 ($23.41).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,670 ($20.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,830.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,488.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,594.33. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($23.33).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,067.80%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

