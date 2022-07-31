The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of The Shyft Group worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

