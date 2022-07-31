The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lessened by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.5% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $19,682,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

