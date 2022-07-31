The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Boosted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,583 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,571,000 after acquiring an additional 623,217 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,979,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,165,000 after acquiring an additional 522,457 shares during the period. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 in the last quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

