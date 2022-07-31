The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $43.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $142.55.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

