The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $255.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.06. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

