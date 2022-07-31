The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $89.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $55,302.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock worth $606,135. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $2,543,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.