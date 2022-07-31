The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

ETR O2D opened at €2.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.70.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

