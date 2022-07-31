The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

