The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 33.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

