The Brink’s Company (BCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 1st

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Brink’s has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Down 1.0 %

BCO stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.