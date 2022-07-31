TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,019,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

