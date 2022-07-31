TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

TFS Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.48. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFSL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in TFS Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TFS Financial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 662,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

