Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

