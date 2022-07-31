Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.43.

TXN opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

