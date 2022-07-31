Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $48.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $891.45. 31,770,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,392,557. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $845.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

