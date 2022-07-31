Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.37) to €8.80 ($8.98) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE TS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,193. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

