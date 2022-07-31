Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

