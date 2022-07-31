Telsey Advisory Group Trims Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price to $38.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.89.

SHOO opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

