Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$62.00–$61.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$42.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.85–$0.60 EPS.

Shares of TDOC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. 9,281,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.07.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

