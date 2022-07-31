Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

