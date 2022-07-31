Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.24. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.