Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,175.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Taisei has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

