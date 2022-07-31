Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,175.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Taisei has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $32.90.
Taisei Company Profile
