TABOO TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,582.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $161,582.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00609315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00034852 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TABOO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABOO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.