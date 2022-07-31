T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85), Briefing.com reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

