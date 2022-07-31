T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 505.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

