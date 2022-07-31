T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.14.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

