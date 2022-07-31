Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $114.10 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $114.10 million and $5.60 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00260542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 651,152,209 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.