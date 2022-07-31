Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Synthetic Biologics Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,158. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synthetic Biologics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Stories

