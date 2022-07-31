Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 88,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSREY. HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

