Swipe (SXP) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

