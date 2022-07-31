Swipe (SXP) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
