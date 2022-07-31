SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $403.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.83. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

