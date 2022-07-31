SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.71 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $193.71 million and $85.98 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006407 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,610,425 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

