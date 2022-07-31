SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $757,097.87 and $647.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.
SuperLauncher Coin Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,238 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
