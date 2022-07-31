SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $757,097.87 and $647.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00606087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037978 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,238 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

