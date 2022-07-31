Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $35.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

