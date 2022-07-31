Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stryker to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.94.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.82.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

