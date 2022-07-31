Stratis Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $102.96 million and $20.76 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008843 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009235 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,471,983 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
