Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $953,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 42.1% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 15.8% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 20,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

