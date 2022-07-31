Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.95

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $20.93. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 5,420 shares.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

See Also

